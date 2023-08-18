Highlights You could argue that Rotherham United has the worst away support in the Championship due to their inability to travel well for matches that are not local.

Now that the floodgates have opened for the latest campaign of Championship football, you can be sure that one debate will be sparked among supporters up and down the country - and, as ever, far from everybody will be singing from the same hymn sheet on it.

That is, of course, the frequent and untiring question of who has the best away support in the second-tier of English football.

Some fans will say that theirs is superior to everyone else, and some clubs have a good claim to take top spot.

But, at the end of the day, there can only be one winner.

24 Rotherham United

Millers fans, look away now.

In Rotherham's defence, they do take strong numbers during their Yorkshire derbies, which they will have many to look forward to this term.

Though ultimately, they fail to travel too well for matches that are not local, and therefore, not too many neutral supporters will disagree with the decision to place them rock-bottom of this list.

23 Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn fall into a similar category.

For their Lancashire showdowns, Rovers bring good numbers on local travels and make one hell of a racket, but away from that, they are far from known for having a strong away following.

22 Preston North End

Preston are all too similar as well.

When venturing outside of Lancashire, it is rare to see large numbers follow the side on a routine basis and they do not really generate the noise to compensate for that, either.

21 Hull City

Hull's fans can certainly be rowdy when they are in the mood for it, and they provide some pretty unique chants to boot!

But, for long trips away from home, they simply do not bring enough numbers, and while it is difficult for them sometimes to be right on the East coast, you can say the same for Middlesbrough and Sunderland- both of whom are situated further north and feature much higher on this list.

20 Watford

Watford are a club who have typically done their talking on the pitch, not off it.

The Hornets have experienced plenty of success at Championship level without ever having sustained support on the road, which makes you wonder how much better they could perform with the advantage of a real twelfth man.

19 Norwich City

Largely indifferent to the Tigers, Norwich only rank higher because they can make slightly more noise when they are up for it, although nonetheless, that does not happen near enough to warrant a higher inclusion.

Norwich do have to travel far when on the road, but a lot of Championship clubs do- and do it better.

18 QPR

For whatever reason, West London clubs simply do not seem to travel that well, and that is no different with QPR.

That said, they can on their day and recently made a decent amount of noise during their 2-1 victory away at Cardiff City last weekend.

17 Huddersfield Town

It is a similar case for Huddersfield, who can make a racket and bring good numbers but do not do so quite enough.

Unfortunately for the Terriers, they just lack the size of fanbase that their Yorkshire counterparts boast, such as Leeds and both Sheffield clubs.

16 Stoke City

Stoke's performances over the last few years have been flat, and that been reflected in the stands through an away support that has undeniably dwindled.

They are still capable of generating a very good atmosphere away from home, though, hence why they are not lower.

Their ranking here could well change if their positive trajectory over the summer transpires, which will undoubtedly get more fans on the road.

15 West Bromwich Albion

Very much in mid-table territory here is West Brom, who, it must be said, do take decent numbers with them.

The atmosphere is not quite at present sometimes, but it is good enough to not rank any lower.

14 Millwall

Millwall supporters have a reputation for being rather vociferous to put it lightly, and while they can be of course, there are times where they do not quite meet the expectations that home teams have when hosting the Lions.

They could travel in better numbers sometimes too, but for what they bring, they do make good noise regardless- something that cannot be said for a lot of fanbases at this level.

13 Swansea City

Swansea fans will not be happy to read that they are ranked lower than arch-rivals Cardiff City.

Make no mistake about it, there really is not much at all to separate the Championship's two Welsh representatives; indeed, Swans arguably boast much better support at home, but on their travels, it is Cardiff who come out on top.

12 Bristol City

Another club that Swansea have bad blood with - and vice versa - the Robins also travel a bit better.

When things are going well, Bristol City make some remarkable noise, particularly during their Severnside trips to Cardiff.

11 Cardiff City

Cardiff's home support has stagnated over the last few years, and there is a debate to be had that their 33,000 capacity stadium is just a bit too big for the club at this point in time.

That said, few will contest how well Cardiff travel on their day and an away end with Bluebirds supporters almost always promises to be a lively and vocal one.

Just like Swansea and Bristol City, Cardiff do remarkably well to take good numbers up and down the country consistently, given how far most opponents are, and they have sold out their opening two away allocations thus far.

10 Leicester City

It will be interesting to see how Leicester's away support fares in the Championship.

The Foxes routinely travelled fairly well in the Premier League and should do just that after relegation, particularly if Enzo Maresca brings the good times back to the King Power Stadium.

They can really get going on their day.

9 Southampton

Southampton fans will also be following their team with good backing on the road and plenty of noise too.

They travel further than most, but always took good numbers in the Premier League and that should be no different in a season that promises so much on the pitch.

Traveling Saints fans were in fine form for their opening trip to Sheffield Wednesday - expect that to continue.

8 Ipswich Town

There is a palpable feeling of optimism and excitement at Ipswich at the moment, and that has been reflected further in the way in which the Tractor Boys have been followed on the road.

Ipswich supporters were up there with the very best in League One and frequently sold out allocations on the other side of the country, and as long as the feel-good factor remains, their strong away support will too.

7 Coventry City

Similarly, Coventry have re-elavated as of recent and find themselves on the crest of a wave, meaning that their away support is unsurprisingly stronger than most.

It does help that they are situated in the West Midlands, allowing for less travel time than almost any other club in the Championship, but nonetheless, the noise and numbers that Coventry's away following justifies their high inclusion here.

6 Birmingham City

Very few second-tier fanbases have a more vocal, well-travelled and committed cohort than Birmingham's.

The Bluenoses have stuck around through the tough times and consistently taken commendable numbers on the road, and could they be rewarded for their efforts this season?

5 Middlesbrough

Football is virtually a religion in the North East of England.

You often find more passionate supporters there than anywhere else in the country, and Middlesbrough are no different to Sunderland and Newcastle United in always packing out away ends wherever they go and bringing plenty of noise with them for good measure.

Despite the mileage that fans clock up, they still back their team on the road better than most at this level.