Highlights Keinan Davis looks set to leave Aston Villa this summer due to his lack of playing time and his contract situation.

Luton Town and several Championship clubs are interested in signing him.

Reports claim Aston Villa will demand a fee in the region of £4-7 million this summer.

Aston Villa and Keinan Davis could finally part ways this summer, with reports suggesting that the striker is currently considering his options away from Villa Park.

Having played very little first team football for the Villains in recent seasons, given their progress on the pitch under Unai Emery, it seems unlikely that Davis is going to be a starter for the club any time soon.

As such, a move away perhaps makes sense this summer, particularly given the 25-year-old's current contract situation.

Which clubs are interested in signing Keinan Davis from Aston Villa?

The above news comes courtesy of a report from The Athletic, which reveals that Davis is set to leave Aston Villa on a permanent transfer this summer.

One of the clubs interested in his signature, according to their report, is Premier League new boys Luton Town.

The Hatters have signed a number of players who have previously featured in the EFL ahead of their Premier League campaign, of which criteria Davis would also fit.

Of course, a move to Kenilworth Road would also see Davis link up with Rob Edwards once again having worked under the Hatters head coach at Vicarage Road briefly last season.

The Athletic also reveal that a 'host of Championship clubs' are also keeping tabs of Davis' situation this summer, although these sides are not named.

Davis is currently in the United Kingdom, and not away with Aston Villa on their pre-season tour in the United States.

As such, one imagines there is potential for any potential transfer to move quickly.

How long does Keinan Davis have left on his Aston Villa contract?

As touched upon above, Keinan Davis' contract situation is one of the main reasons he looks set to depart Aston Villa permanently this summer.

Indeed, the 25-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal, with his Aston Villa contract due to expire in 2024.

How much do Aston Villa value Keinan Davis at this summer?

With just one-year left on his contract, clearly Aston Villa's potential valuation of Keinan Davis is going to be affected.

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa will most likely want a package in the region of £4-7 million.

Is Keinan Davis good enough for the Premier League?

If Keinan Davis does make the move to Luton Town, it will of course see him play Premier League football next season, but given his performances in recent seasons, it has to be questioned whether or not he is good enough.

In a system such as Luton's, where roles are defined and he can use his physicality to his advantage, it could work out, but on pure ability alone, it's questionable whether or not Davis is good enough to make an impact in the top flight.

At Watford last season, at times, he struggled greatly, going on a long goal drought mid-season and eventually ending up with just seven strikes to his name.

Davis did have a much better spell at Forest in 2021/22 as he helped them go up, but, Forest did not snap him up permanently when they surely had a chance to do so, which again makes you question why they chose not to do that.

Ultimately, Davis is arguably a top-half Championship player, but if he does get the move to Luton, it will certainly be interesting to see what sort of impact he can make in what is likely to be a struggling side at Kenilworth Road next campaign.