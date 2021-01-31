Championship club set for transfer coup as Manchester City ready to sanction player switch

Blackburn Rovers are looking to complete the signing of Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City on loan before tomorrow’s transfer deadline.

Blackburn may have pulled off a worldie loan. Big Taylor Bellis from Man City. A real player. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2021

The 19-year-old, who has come through the ranks at City, is extremely highly-rated, and key figures at the Premier League leaders hope the centre-back will be able to establish himself as a regular in the years to come.

Understandably, Harwood-Bellis is struggling to get minutes right now though, but Pep Guardiola had been reluctant to send the teenager out on loan because he is on the fringes of the first-team squad and had been playing occasionally in the cup.

However, that stance could be set to change, after reporter Alan Nixon claimed on Twitter that a loan move to Ewood Park could be on the cards.

Even though Tony Mowbray secured Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite on loan earlier this month, the Rovers boss is still keen on adding another defender to help the club’s promotion push.

Blackburn have built up a good reputation for developing younger players, with Harvey Elliott shining for the Lancashire outfit after joining from Liverpool in the previous window.

The verdict

This would be a very exciting signing, as Harwood-Bellis is regarded as a top prospect in this country, and it will be interesting to see how he would cope in the Championship.

On paper, it seems as though it would be an excellent bit of business for Blackburn, and strengthen them in a key area.

So, the fans will hope that this one can get sorted by the deadline, and it would cap off a fine window for the club.

