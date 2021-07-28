Championship club set for disappointment as Liverpool transfer stance emerges

Liverpool are likely to reject any approach from Sheffield United for winger Harvey Elliott this summer, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

Reports over the weekend claimed that the Blades are interested in signing the 18-year-old on a season-long loan deal, as they look to bounce back after relegation from the Premier League last season.

Elliott was outstanding on loan at Blackburn in the Championship last season, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in 41 league games.

However, it appears that the teenager will not be returning to the second-tier of English football for the 2021/22 campaign.

According to this latest update, Liverpool are likely to reject any approaches they receive for Elliott this summer from the Blades, or indeed any other club.

It is thought that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a fan of Elliott, suggesting the winger could be set for first-team opportunities at Anfield next season.

The teenager only signed a new long-term contract with the Merseyside club earlier this summer.

As things stand, Sheffield United are yet to make a signing in the current transfer window, with less than two weeks remaining until their new season begins.

The Verdict

You have to feel as though this will be rather disappointing for Sheffield United.

Elliott was hugely impressive for Blackburn in the Championship last season, so he could have been very useful to the Blades as they look to win promotion from the division next season.

However, it now appears that that is not something Slavisa Jokanovic’s side will be able to benefit from, meaning they will now have to look elsewhere for potential targets.

Indeed, you feel that will also be something of a concern with time running out until the start of the season, since the club will surely want to get players in quickly, then they can step up their preparations for their anticipated promotion push, and focus on business on the pitch.