Sunderland's attacking options have been really stretched this season, and interest in one of their creative maestros could put even more strain on the side's frontline.

Of all the teams in the top half of the Championship table, only one team has scored fewer goals in the first 27 games of the season than Sunderland (37): Preston North End (33). For a team that is wanting to push for promotion, that's a really worrying stat, especially when you look at the goalscoring record of the teams that currently occupy the top six spots.

Championship table Pos Team P Points Goals scored 1st Leicester City 27 65 55 2nd Ipswich Town 27 58 50 3rd Southampton 27 55 50 4th Leeds United 27 51 48 5th West Bromwich Albion 27 45 40 6th Coventry City 27 40 41 7th Sunderland 27 40 37 Table correct as of 17th Jan 2024

Sunderland's woes up front have also been compounded by injuries and poor form. Only one of their strikers has scored a league goal this season - Nazariy Rusyn - and the likes of Patrick Roberts have been on the sidelines for a few games now; he's expected to be back nearer the end of January, as per Chronicle Live.

Things could get worse for Michael Beale's side, though, as one of the side's better attacking options is attracting interest from another second tier outfit.

Birmingham City are interested in signing Alex Pritchard

It has been reported by Mike McGrath of The Telegraph that former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray is looking at a deal to bring the 30-year-old to St. Andrew's.

Pritchard's contract with Sunderland is up at the end of the year, and this is good news for clubs like Sivasspor and Colorado Rapids, who are also said to like the look of the winger, according to McGrath. The respective Turkish and American clubs are allowed to talk to Pritchard about a potential pre-contract agreement to join either club in the summer, because he is into the final six months of his current deal. Birmingham aren't able to do this because players can't agree pre-contract deals to go from one English club to another.

Birmingham have been similar to Sunderland in their limp attacking output in the 2023/24 campaign. Bringing in Pritchard would add strength and depth in their wide areas.

Sunderland should consider selling Alex Pritchard to Birmingham City

It may seem like a bit of an odd move on the face of it, but, if the Black Cats are either not interested in giving the 30-year-old a new deal, or they feel they won't be able to get him to sign a new one, they should try and cash in on him now.

If there is one type of player that Sunderland have a bit of depth with, it's the creative midfielders.

Now, this could be heavily damaged if Jack Clarke were to end up leaving - he's attracting attention from Premier League clubs, according to The Mirror and the Evening Standard. But they already have the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Bradley Dack, and Adil Aouchiche, as well as Roberts to return soon.

The money that could be generated from the sale of Pritchard to the Blues could be used to bring a striker to Sunderland.