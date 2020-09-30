Championship club ready to offer Nottingham Forest outcast an escape route

Nottingham Forest winger Albert Adomah is attracting interest from Queens Park Rangers, who are ready to offer him an escape route from the City Ground.

Adomah joined Forest back in the summer of 2019, but in 24 Championship appearances he managed only two goals and a further assist.

Sabri Lamouchi’s Reds moved Adomah out to Cardiff City in January, with the 32-year-old settling well.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support QPR, Watford, Luton or Charlton Athletic?

1 of 14 Geri Halliwell Watford Charlton QPR Luton

Two assists in nine appearances helped tee Cardiff up for the play-offs, but Forest recalled Adomah ahead of the run-in controversially.

Now, there looks to be no future for the Forest winger at the City Ground.

As per TEAMtalk, QPR are ready to offer the winger a move to West London to join the club that he supported as a boy.

There’s competition for the R’s, though, with Cardiff also keen on a reunion with Adomah, who saw his last loan spell with the Bluebirds cut short.

With Adomah on the fringe, it has been a disastrous start to the season for Forest.

Lamouchi’s side have lost three on the spin in the Championship and have failed to score a goal.

The Verdict

This would be a very good signing for QPR and, when you consider Adomah’s previous view of the club, it’s a deal you can see happening.

Of course, Adomah’s past loan with Cardiff and their interest complicates things, but the R’s are in with a chance if they step on the gas from here.

It’s not happened for Adomah at Forest, but that shouldn’t overshadow his undoubted ability.

Thoughts? Let us know!