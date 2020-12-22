Championship club react to Tottenham’s transfer pursuit of 21-year-old

Brentford have opened talks over a new deal with striker Marcus Forss, according to TEAMtalk.

Forss has been in impressive form for the Bees this season, scoring five goals in 16 Championship appearances.

Impressively, 14 of those appearances have come as a substitute, with the 21-year-old scoring seven goals in all competitions.

Interest has, perhaps unsurprisingly, emerged in Forss, with Spurs and Borussia Dortmund reportedly after his signature.

Brentford, though, are in talks over a new deal for Forss, as they look to secure his long-term future in West London.

Forss is under contract at the Brentford Community Stadium until 2023, with the club seemingly keen to extend his stay.

Forss won the EFL Young Player of the Month in October, and has been called up to the Finland squad for the first time this term.

The Verdict

They have bid farewell to a number of talents in recent years, with Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Neal Maupay departing.

Therefore, if they tie Forss down to a new deal, it could be a massive step in the right direction for the club.

Forss is catching the eye, and rightfully so having scored a decent amount of goals for a regularly-used substitute.

He’ll be desperate to get more starts under his belt, but with Ivan Toney ahead of him in the pecking order, that’s tough.

An interesting January awaits the striker, and the club will want his future decided sooner rather than later.