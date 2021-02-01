Championship club plotting deadline day swoop for Manchester City talent

Stoke City are interested in Manchester City’s D’Margio Wright-Phillips, as they look to secure a deal for the forward before the deadline.

The 19-year-old, who is the son of former England international Shaun, has been on the books of City for some time, but he has unsurprisingly found it tough to progress near the first-team given the talent the club has at all levels.

Therefore, a move could be on the cards, and Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has confirmed that the Potters have been assessing the situation of the teenager.

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League leaders would sanction a permanent transfer or an initial loan for Wright-Phillips.

That would cap off what has been a busy window for Michael O’Neill, who has already brought in Rabbi Matondo and Jack Clarke in a bid to add flair and excitement to his Stoke side in the final third.

Wright-Phillips spent part of last season on loan at Blackburn, and he impressed in their development side, to the extent that a permanent move seemed on the cards but it didn’t happen.

The verdict

Firstly, there will be many out there who feel old knowing that Shaun Wright-Phillips has a son who is playing professional football!

As for the potential switch, it will be interesting to see if this happens, and it’s a move that should excite the player as he would have more chance of making the first-team.

From Stoke’s perspective, they’ve been trying to bring in younger, hungrier players, and Wright-Phillips would fit the bill.

