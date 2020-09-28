Championship club plot transfer move for Birmingham City player

AFC Bournemouth are interested in signing Birmingham City midfielder Gary Gardner, according to reports from Football Insider.

The Cherries have made a positive start to the 2020/21 campaign, picking up seven points from their opening three games, and Jason Tindall is likely to want to strengthen his squad even further before the transfer window closes.

One player who they have reportedly set their sights on is Birmingham’s Gary Gardner, whose future at St. Andrew’s is up in the air under Aitor Karanka.

Gardner’s three appearances for Birmingham this season have all come from off the bench, with the midfielder falling down the pecking order behind the likes of Mikel San Jose and Adam Clayton.

The 28-year-old, who has made 84 appearances for Birmingham, still has another two years left on his contract at St. Andrew’s, but is now said to be attracting interest from Bournemouth.

It is claimed by Football Insider that Bournemouth are looking to lure Gardner to the Vitality Stadium for just over £1million, as they look to bolster their options in midfield.

The Verdict

This would be a shrewd signing for Bournemouth.

Gardner is a solid player at Championship level and always gives his all in the middle of the park, so he would compliment Bournemouth’s flair players well.

Birmingham don’t have a reason to sell him right now, but if he isn’t going to be a part of Karanka’s plans going forward, then there could be a reason to cash in.