Championship club make their move for Rotherham United man

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne has confirmed that the club have received an offer from a Championship club for the signing of midfielder Matt Crooks.

Following the Millers relegation from the Championship at the end of last season, Crooks has emerged as a man in demand.

League One Ipswich have reportedly already had two bids rejected for the 27-year-old, the second of which is thought to have been worth between £500,000 and £600,000.

A number of Championship clubs, including Derby and Peterborough, as well as League One side Sunderland have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder.

Now it seems as though one second-tier side has made their move for Crooks, although it appears they will have to up their offer if they are to have a chance of striking a deal.

Providing an update on the situation surrounding Crooks, Warne was quoted by The Rotherham Advertiser as saying: “There has been a bid from a Championship side but it hasn’t reached the chairman’s valuation.”

As things stand, there is just a year remaining on Crooks’ contract with Rotherham, although the Millers are reported to be in talks with the midfielder about a new deal earlier this year.

The Verdict

It is probably no surprise to see that a bid has come in for Crooks from the Championship.

Despite Rotherham’s relegation last season, Crooks was certainly impressive with his six goals and three assists from the centre of midfield.

As a result, you do feel like he could be a more than useful asset for a second-tier side, and given the amount of reported interest, it makes sense for them to try and move quickly to win this race.

It will also be interesting to how Ipswich respond to this, with their reaction to that competition from the Championship likely to be something of an indicator of their ambitions for the coming campaign and beyond.