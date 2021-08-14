Championship club make significant breakthrough in Liverpool transfer talks

Sheffield United have agreed a deal with Liverpool for the loan signing of centre back Ben Davies, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has revealed.

Davies joined Liverpool on a permanent deal from Preston North End back in the January transfer window, but has yet to make a competitive first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It was reported earlier this summer that Sheffield United were keen on a temporary deal for Davies, as they look to bounce back after their relegation to the Championship at the end of last season.

Now it seems as though the Blades are finally about to get their man, despite previous suggestions that Liverpool would prefer a permanent deal for the 26-year-old.

According to this latest update from Thomas, the two clubs have now reached an agreement that will see Davies make the move to Bramall Lane for the rest of the season.

It is now thought that the deal will be completed early next week, meaning Davies could potentially become the Blades’ first signing of the summer transfer window.

The Verdict

This looks set to be a huge boost for Sheffield United you feel.

Things haven’t really worked out for Davies since he made the move to Anfield, but he has previously shown during his time at Preston just how good he is at Championship level.

As a result, the 26-year-old could be a very reliable option for the Blades at the centre of defence, and given they are seemingly somewhat short on options in that position, this could be a very important signing for them.

Indeed, after a quiet summer transfer window so far, you wonder whether this could kick-start business for Sheffield United in the final couple of weeks of the window, meaning the club could be one well worth keeping an eye on in the coming days.