Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May is attracting interest from fellow League One club Peterborough United, whilst ambitious National League club Wrexham, who lead the way in England's fifth-tier, are also keeping tabs on the 29-year-old.

As per a report from Gloucestershire Live, there is also interest coming from the Championship as it appears that the League One club may find it difficult to keep hold of May beyond this summer.

The experienced forward, who recently grabbed the headlines after two fantastic strikes against the Posh, has a contract at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium that does not expire until the summer of 2024, with Cheltenham then possessing the option of triggering an extension for a further 12 months.

Cheltenham secured the services of May back in January 2020, signing the prolific front man for £5,000 from Doncaster Rovers, which is tiny compared to what they will likely demand.

May has netted 13 times and has provided three assists in 30 league games thus far this season, including four goals and one assist in his last four third-tier outings, adding a further three goal contributions in the EFL Trophy.

Since arriving in early 2020, the 29-year-old has found the back of the net 59 times and has grabbed 14 assists in just over 150 appearances for the Gloucestershire outfit.

Spending time in Millwall's academy, May's route to League One football came through the non-league, enjoying prolific spells with Erith & Belvedere, Chatham Town and Hythe Town, before a Football League opportunity with Doncaster Rovers came about in January 2017.

The verdict

Alfie May's route to the Football League and continued progression is exciting to see and he has once again looked excellent at third-tier level this season, scoring important goals and causing havoc for opposing defences.

He is a player that can vary his attacking play which makes it difficult to keep him quiet, with his ability to link up with his teammates and operate off the shoulder of the last defender, keeping defences busy.

Cheltenham will be in complete control of the situation when considering his contract but the immediate level of interest would suggest that a fee could be proposed that would tempt the League One outfit into selling.

It remains to be seen if it is just the one Championship club keeping an eye on May or whether there are several second-tier outfits who are considering the 29-year-old as an option.