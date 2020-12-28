Championship club in talks with Leicester City over player signing

Wycombe Wanderers have opened talks with Leicester City over the potential permanent signing of on loan defender Josh Knight, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Knight joined Wycombe on loan until January back in the summer transfer window, and has since gone on to make 17 league appearances for Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

Now it seems as though the 23-year-old has done enough to make a positive impression during his time at Adams Park so far.

According to the latest reports, Wycombe are in negotiations with Leicester about a permanent deal for Knight, an agreement they are looking to secure before the right-back’s loan deal expires on Sunday.

A graduate of Leicester’s academy, Knight has made just a single senior appearance for the Foxes, which came in a 4-1 League Cup win over Sheffield United all the way back in 2017.

As things stand, there are just over six months remaining on Knight’s contract with Leicester, meaning he could could be free to leave the King Power Stadium permanently for nothing at the end of this season.

The Verdict

This looks like it could be a deal that would make sense for all parties.

It is hard to see Knight forcing his way back into Brendan Rodgers’ side at The King Power, so a move elsewhere to play more regular football would make sense.

That is something he knows he ought to get at Wycombe after the start of this season, and it does seem as though the Chairboys are pleased with what they have seen from the 23-year-old so far.

Indeed, a permanent deal in January would also mean Leicester could at least receive some fee for Knight, rather than lose him for nothing in the summer, meaning they should be open to a deal such as this as well.