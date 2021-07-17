Championship club handed fresh hope in pursuit of transfer agreement with Newcastle United

Bournemouth are trying to revive a season-long loan deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, a report from The Chronicle has revealed.

It was reported earlier this week that Bournemouth had agreed a loan deal with Newcastle for Woodman, only for that deal to be put on hold due to a foot injury suffered by Magpies number one Martin Dubravka.

Now however, it seems as though a deal to take Woodman to the south coast for next season could soon be on again.

According to this latest update, Bournemouth are now working to resurrect that deal for Woodman, after it emerged that Dubravka’s injury is not as serious as first feared.

The Magpies had apparently been holding off agreeing on a deal, as they did not want to leave themselves short-handed in the wake of Dubravka’s injury.

However, it is now thought that the Slovakia international could be available close to the start of the season, potentially freeing up Woodman to make his move to Bournemouth.

Bournemouth are apparently keen to bring Woodman in as their new number one for next season, with Asmir Begovic said to be close to a move to Everton.

Woodman has spent the last two seasons on loan in the Championship with Swansea City, helping the club to the play-offs in consecutive campaigns.

The Verdict

This would be a huge boost for Bournemouth if they were to get it done.

With Begovic seemingly on his way to Goodison Park, it seems inevitable that the Cherries are going to have to recruit a new goalkeeper this summer.

Given how good he has been in the Championship in the past couple of seasons, Woodman would surely be an excellent option to fill that role, so it is no surprise that Bournemouth are interested in him.

Indeed, with Karl Darlow and Mark Gillespie also on the books at Newcastle to provide back-up to Dubravka, it would surely make sense for the Magpies to sanction this move to ensure he continues to get regular game time.