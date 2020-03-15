Championship club figure steps into Leeds United’s shoes in light of recent events

Preston North End advisor, Peter Risdale, has stated that Leeds United will want to be promoted amidst fear of the season being cancelled because of Coronavirus.

It’s set to be an interesting time for Championship clubs due to the postponement of the season until April 4th, however it is possible that the campaign may not be to get back underway by then, leading to plenty of theories floating around about how the season could end.

Leeds are the side who currently sit top of the division, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side could feel a sense of unjust should the decision be to make the league’s null and void and to start afresh.

Risdale has expressed that the Whites would wish to be promoted, especially when you consider where they’re in the league table.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Risdale said: “I can’t speak for Leeds United but obviously it’s 16 years since they’ve been in the top flight and I would’ve thought, sitting where they are in the table, they would wish to be promoted. I’m sure if that opportunity was given to them they would take it.”

The Verdict

Leeds are top of the table and nobody can argue that they’ve been the best team in the league throughout this current campaign.

It’s set to be a really interesting few weeks, and ones that could well upset quite a few supporters of the game if they decide to void the season.

However, health does come first and people need to remember that. There are options to postpone the European Championships and potentially finish the season in the summer which seems a likely option.

Either way, people must do what is told by the both the government and high committees and focus on life outside of football for a bit.