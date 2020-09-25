Championship club eyeing loan move for Manchester City defender

Bournemouth are said to be leading the race to sign Manchester City defender Joel Latibeaudiere according to Football Insider.

The youngster has evidently made a good impression on Jason Tindall, and the Cherries boss will be hoping that he can get a deal in place at the earliest of opportunities.

Latibeaudiere spent last year’s campaign on loan with Dutch side FC Twente, and made six appearances for them as they finished 14th in the top-flight.

But he is yet to make a first-team appearance for Manchester City, and will be hoping he can further his development out on loan in the near future.

A move to Bournemouth could be tempting as well for the youngster, with the Cherries looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They’re currently sat fourth in the Championship table after the opening two matches, and will fancy their chances of mounting a serious challenge for a swift return to the top-flight.

Bournemouth sold Nathan Ake to Manchester City earlier in the summer transfer window, and are seemingly keen to find his replacement this term, as they look to add depth to their defensive ranks.

Bournemouth are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Norwich City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for the Cherries.

The Verdict:

This is a move that will suit both parties involved.

Latibeaudiere will be looking to find regular minutes in senior football so that he can further his development at that level, as he looks to prove to Pep Guardiola that he can challenge for a starting spot in the future.

Bournemouth need depth in defence after selling Nathan Ake to Manchester City, and targeting a move for a player of Latibeaudiere’s potential is a shrewd move.

This is a deal that makes complete sense.