Championship club enter Andy Carroll transfer race amid Burnley speculation

Bournemouth are interested in signing striker Andy Carroll, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Carroll is currently a free agent after his short-term deal with Reading came to an end earlier this month.

Royals manager Veljko Paunovic has previously confirmed that he would like to keep the striker, although they are not alone with their desire to sign the 33-year-old.

Premier League strugglers Burnley are already reported to have had a contract offer for Carroll rejected, and it now seems as though there is other Championship interest in the striker as well.

According to this latest update, Bournemouth are now also keen on Carroll, as they look to boost their chances of promotion back to the top-flight this season.

It is thought that the Cherries want the former England international as an alternative to Cardiff’s Kieffer Moore, who is said to be too expensive for the south coast club.

The report states that Bournemouth could offer Carroll a bigger wage than Reading, with the Royals under transfer restrictions for breaching financial rules.

For their part, Burnley are still reported to be in the picture for a deal, although manager Sean Dyche is apparently yet to commit to a pursuit of the forward.

The Verdict

This could be a rather useful signing for Bournemouth if they can pull it off.

It does seem as though the Cherries could benefit from some cover upfront for Dominic Solanke, which Carroll would obviously offer with his physical presence and vast experience.

Having impressed throughout his time at Reading, you would also imagine that he could still make an impact for Scott Parker’s side, and potentially flourish even further in a side pushing for promotion rather than battling relegation.

With the striker a free agent, this would not be too expensive for Bournemouth either, meaning this could make sense from a football and financial perspective.