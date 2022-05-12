Championship club confirm contract decision on key player amid West Ham transfer links

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that they have triggered the option to extend striker Ben Brereton-Diaz’s contract with the club by a further 12 months.

Brereton-Diaz has been in outstanding form for Blackburn this season, scoring 22 goals in 37 league games to help the club to an eighth place finish in the Championship standings.

That is something that has inevitably attracted interest in the 23-year-old, with recent reports claiming that West Ham are leading the likes of Sevilla in the race for his signature.

Can you get 24/24 on this Blackburn Rovers quiz?

1 of 24 In what year were Blackburn formed? 1875 1877 1879 1881

Now though, any club who sign the Chile international this summer, will have to pay a price to do so.

The striker had been out of contract at Ewood Park this summer, which would have allowed him to leave the club for free before the start of next season.

However, Blackburn have now announced that they have indeed taken up the option they have to extend his contract by a further 12 months, which he will have to be bought out of if he is to leave this summer.

The Verdict

This was a bit of a no-brainer for Blackburn in all honesty.

Brereton-Diaz will certainly attract interest during the summer transfer window given his form for club and country, so it would have made no sense not to trigger this option, which would have seen them risk losing such a key player for nothing.

However, it would still be something of a surprise if the striker does not move on this summer, given Blackburn will not want to lose him for free in 12 months time either.

Now though, the fact they have triggered this extension means Rovers can be confident of receiving a significant fee for him, which can be reinvested in the rest of the squad.