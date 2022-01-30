Championship club closing in on transfer deal for Peterborough attacker after offer accepted

AFC Bournemouth are close to winning the race for Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele after agreeing a fee for the 25-year-old, per Football Insider.

The Cherries had two bids rejected for Dembele last week, as confirmed by Posh director of football Barry Fry, with the club’s manager Scott Parker being a keen admirer of the player ever since his days as manager of Fulham.

Following those offers that were turned down though, Birmingham City entered the race for the five-goal forward and made a bid greater than Bournemouth’s, but Fry revealed that Dembele did not want to join the Blues.

Despite Blackburn Rovers, a promotion rival of Bournemouth’s, apparently making a late enquiry for Dembele, he is now set for a move to the south coast after relegation-threatened Peterborough finally accepted an offer for the Ivory Coast-born attacker.

Dembele is out of contract at the Abax Stadium at the end of the current season and with there being no sign of him penning a new one, Darren Ferguson’s side have reluctantly decided to cash in.

The Verdict

It was almost inevitable that Dembele would move on very late in the window as the auction heated up for his services.

On his day, Dembele is an immensely exciting player to watch and going from a relegation-battling side to one that is up there for promotion to the Premier League should make him a better player and a more productive one also.

Whilst no fee has been reported, Bournemouth are definitely strengthening their hand after going through an indifferent patch of results recently.

They have a plethora of attacking talent at their disposal and Dembele is a very good addition to their ranks.