A win on Monday at home to West Bromwich Albion would see Swansea City secure a top 10 Championship finish.

Indeed, it has been a very strong end to the campaign for the Swans, who are unbeaten in their last eight league matches heading into the final day of the season.

Whilst things are looking positive heading into the summer, some bad news could be just around the corner, though.

Russell Martin to Leicester City - what is the latest news?

That is according to reports that have emerged recently, which suggest that a current Premier League side are considering a move for the Swans' boss this summer.

Indeed, according to The Sun, top-flight strugglers Leicester City will target the 37-year-old if they go on to get relegated to the Championship.

At present, the Foxes have Dean Smith in charge, with the former Norwich and Aston Villa boss having taken over from Brendan Rodgers on a short-term deal until the end of the season in an attempt to steer the club clear of the drop.

Currently, Leicester sit 16th in the Premier League and above the drop zone, but only on goal difference.

Indeed, they are just one point ahead of Everton in 19th, and level on points with Nottingham Forest and Leeds United in 18th and 17th respectively.

With just four matches to go, things could go either way for the Foxes at this stage.

Will Swansea let Russell Martin leave if Leicester make an approach?

Naturally, one would imagine Swansea would want to keep hold of their talented young coach.

Indeed, if he were to go, it is claimed that the Swans would demand a compensation fee for his services.

However, as is pointed out in the above report, the club have little bargaining power in thar regard due to Martin having just one-year remaining on his current deal at the club.

Would Russell Martin be a good appointment for Leicester City?

It would definitely be an interesting appointment were the Foxes to go down.

Martin has shown himself able to get a side playing excellent football at this level. However, at Swansea, he has so far been unable to get them into play-off and promotion contention.

Given that those two things will certainly be the aim for Leicester City should they go down, the board will be taking a leap of faith that, at their club, Martin would be able to deliver.