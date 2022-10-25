Championship boss speaks out on West Brom links

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed his players didn’t focus on his links to the West Bromwich Albion job and concentrated on their own job, speaking to the South London Press.

The 48-year-old was reported by The Sun to be open to a move back to the Midlands after spending more than three years at the helm in the English capital, having spent most of his footballing career at the former.

Playing for Leicester City, Derby County, Birmingham City and Burton Albion, he went on to manage the latter three and also took charge of Stoke City following his coaching spells at the trio.

Although he was unable to make the most of his big budget at the bet365 Stadium in the summer of 2018, the Lions gave him the opportunity to return to the Championship and he has repaid their faith, guiding the club to three consecutive top-half finishes with his side currently in sixth place.

Reported to be open to the West Brom job because of his chance to move back to a familiar setting, The Sun also claimed that the Baggies were keen on him because of his ability to work within a limited budget.

But Rowett has gone on to slam these links, whilst providing an insight into how his players reacted.

He said: “Most players recognise that things in football happen and stories occur that have no real basis or foundations.

“For us, we just cracked on. The players don’t pay any attention to it – we’re focused on trying to win games of football, which is hard enough in this division.”

The Verdict:

Rowett’s players should be praised for their professionalism because these links didn’t seem to harm their performances and that’s a surprise considering how strong these links were.

And with this in mind, it doesn’t seem as though the Lions will be stuck in limbo whilst a new appointment is made at The Hawthorns, something that will be a big boost for them considering the Baggies may not be as close to appointing Carlos Corberan as many think.

Rowett should also be given credit because the Albion job may be quite a tempting one for him, not necessarily just because of the players he would get to work with but also because the job would allow him to move back closer to home.

Contact with his family may have been limited at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, so many would understand if he pushed for a move away, but he’s probably grateful for what he has at The Den.

With the board opening their wallet during the summer, he has a real chance of being successful in the capital this term, even without former key player Jed Wallace.