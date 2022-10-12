Championship boss reacts after links to West Brom vacancy emerge

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has refused to be drawn on reports linking him with the West Brom job as he praised his side for their win over Blackburn last night.

Albion made the decision to sack Steve Bruce on Monday after a disappointing start to the season that has left the Baggies in the relegation zone.

Since his exit, a host of names have been linked with the vacancy and it was claimed yesterday that Richardson is a leading target for Albion after the fine work he has done with the Latics.

Naturally, he was quizzed on a potential exit after Wigan’s win over Blackburn last night but Richardson was keen to focus on his team.

“I don’t think anyone should listen to rumours or anything else, other than how hard the lads worked. Jack Whatmough was man of the match, Nathan Broadhead scored the goal, and Wigan Athletic won the game…that’s all that matters,” he told Wigan Today.

Richardson will now be preparing for Wigan’s trip to Sunderland this weekend as they look to build on what has been a positive start to the campaign.

The verdict

This is the sort of response you’d expect from Richardson as he doesn’t want to add fuel to the fire and he’s only focused on Wigan.

In truth, it’s no surprise that he has been linked with a move away because the work he has done with the Latics has been outstanding.

Whether it results in a formal approach remains to be seen as there are many names linked with the job and the Albion hierarchy are going to have a big decision to make.

