Coventry City manager Mark Robins believes league rivals Queens Park Rangers will be able to turn things around despite their woeful run of form, speaking to the Midlands outfit's media team after the two sides' clash yesterday.

The Sky Blues secured an emphatic 3-0 victory at Loftus Road yesterday to consign the West London outfit to more misery, with Gareth Ainsworth winning just one of his games in charge of his current club.

His spell in the English capital has contrasted with his successful time at Wycombe Wanderers, establishing himself as an icon at Adams Park but failing to replicate that success at QPR thus far.

Taking a deeper look into QPR's struggles

In fairness to Ainsworth, he isn't the only manager to have struggled at Loftus Road this term.

Michael Beale did poorly towards the latter stages of his reign and Neil Critchley won just one of his 12 matches at the helm, a record that could be matched by QPR's current manager if they fail to get themselves out of their current run.

Their victory against Watford last month looked to have been a turning point - but they have failed to build on that and were unable to take the momentum gained from their 2-2 draw against West Bromwich Albion into yesterday.

The Sky Blues boosted their play-off hopes further with this latest victory, with Gustavo Hamer's goal and Viktor Gyokeres' brace allowing the club to remain firmly in the promotion mix.

Despite his joy, Robins did take time to sympathise with his opposite number after the game, saying: "I feel for Gareth [Ainsworth] a little bit, he’s come into this situation, he loves this club and he’s trying his best to turn things around and they’ve changed the way they do the job but they’ve still got really good players and I’m sure they’ll turn things around."

Ainsworth's men currently sit just one point above the dotted line and have a very poor goal difference, something that could count against them at the end of the season unless they improve it drastically.

Will QPR be able to turn it around?

Survival has to be the main objective at this point and they will probably need to rely on others in their quest to escape the drop, although their final-day fixture against Bristol City is a good one for them considering the Robins haven't got anything to play for.

Taking a look at their fellow relegation battlers, Reading have some very tough games coming up with Luton Town and Coventry to play, something that could allow QPR to guide themselves to safety.

However, the Royals looked good under interim manager Noel Hunt yesterday and just need to improve in the final third to give themselves the best opportunity of securing safety.

Cardiff City have a game in hand and Huddersfield Town have been good under Neil Warnock in recent times, so QPR may need to rely on teams getting results against Reading to give them the best chance of remaining afloat in the division.

With just one point separating the two sides though, it looks set to be an incredibly nervy ending to the season for those who currently find themselves at the bottom end of the division.