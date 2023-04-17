Reading interim manager Noel Hunt believes Burnley will be crowned Championship title winners this week, speaking to the Irish Examiner.

His team took on the second-tier league leaders at the weekend and were dominated by the visitors, even though they made six changes to their team and lost Nathan Tella in the first half after he sustained a serious-looking injury.

Manuel Benson was also forced to come off and that left the Clarets with ten men on the pitch - but Bailey Peacock-Farrell was rarely tested in the end and that summed up their dominance - even though the Royals put in an admirable shift as well.

The statistics behind Burnley's season

Losing just two of their 41 league games this season, Vincent Kompany's men have been nothing short of superb with their defensive record contributing heavily to their success.

Tella has been key to the Clarets' success, but so have the likes of Jordan Beyer and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have also been crucial with the league leaders conceding just 30 goals in the second tier this term.

That has given the rest of the side the confidence to get forward and get in and amongst the goals, with their adaptation to a new style of play also needing to be commended following the end of the Sean Dyche era.

Speaking at the weekend after his side's 0-0 draw with the Clarets, Reading boss Hunt said: "I think Burnley will be champions next week and rightly so.

"They are incredible at what they do and have players all over the pitch that can hurt you. We just have to take one game at a time.

"That's the first one down, we [Reading] have four more left and now focus on Luton."

Is Noel Hunt's prediction realistic?

With 12 points separating Kompany's men and Sheffield United and just five league games left to go, they won't be able to seal the title in midweek if the Blades secure a victory against Bristol City tomorrow evening.

However, they could do it at the weekend with United in FA Cup action against Manchester City and in fairness, the Clarets would probably prefer to win it on Saturday considering they will be back in front of their home supporters.

After making quite a few changes last Saturday, a strong side could be put out to face the Millers tomorrow night and that would be handy in their quest to maximise their chances of securing three points.

They can then return to Turf Moor against a Queens Park Rangers side who have struggled in recent months. If both the Blades and the Clarets win in midweek, just a point against Gareth Ainsworth's men on Saturday would be enough to see them become champions.