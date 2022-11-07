Championship boss makes confident prediction on Middlesbrough

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson believes Middlesbrough will do well under the stewardship of Michael Carrick after seeing as side earn a hard-fought point at the Riverside, speaking to the Northern Echo.

The Teesside outfit were in the bottom three at the time of Chris Wilder’s dismissal during the early stages of last month and looked as though they were going to be sucked into a relegation battle.

A mixed caretaker spell under Leo Percovich was enough to enable them to climb out of the drop zone though and following Carrick’s first three games in charge, they currently sit in 20th place.

That’s still an extremely disappointing position for a side that were expecting to be at the top end of the division and competing for promotion, with former boss Wilder having the tools to strengthen his squad with several new additions during the previous transfer window.

And their poor start could easily end up costing them as they look to seal a return to the Premier League, with Boro potentially set to be inconsistent for a while under an inexperienced manager.

But Pearson, who plied his trade for the club during his playing career, believes they will go on to do well following the Robins’ 1-1 draw at the Riverside on Saturday.

He said: “They played with good intensity. I think we expected it to be like that because it’s Michael’s first game at home.

“There’s lots of expectation, so we expected them to start quickly. They’re a decent side.

“Their forwards can certainly cause problems. I’ve not seen that much of them but I think they’ll do well.”

The Verdict:

Boro certainly have the necessary ingredients to push up the table when you look at their squad.

Zack Steffen is an excellent signing for a second-tier side and the fact they added Liam Roberts to their team is also good news – because the goalkeeping department needed a revamp after last season.

They also have a decent number of central defenders at their disposal so they shouldn’t be concerned about depth in this area, although some would worry about their full-back situation with Isaiah Jones moving up to a wing role.

In the middle of the park, Hayden Hackney has established himself as a key first-teamer and may his good form continue – because he’s already standing out at this level and should be commended for his efforts.

The wing area is one they may wish to look at in January following Carrick’s change in formation, although they may not need to address their forward department with Chuba Akpom proving to be an unexpected hero for the Teesside outfit this term.

So overall, they won’t need a huge number of winter additions and this means they can look to get themselves into the promotion mix in the coming months rather than waiting for the next window.