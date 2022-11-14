Championship boss issues claim on Middlesbrough after strong start under Michael Carrick

Norwich City boss Dean Smith believes Middlesbrough are in a “false position” at this stage due to their statistics, labelling them a “good team” as he spoke to Teesside Live.

The Teesside outfit were tipped to be in the promotion mix before the start of the campaign, with Boro getting off to a promising start to life under Chris Wilder despite not being able to secure a place in the top six at the end of last season.

In the end though, that failure to win a play-off spot could have been the turning point for him at the Riverside Stadium with the ex-Sheffield United boss winning just two of his opening 11 league games this term, also overseeing a shock Carabao Cup loss against Barnsley.

Quiz: What club did Middlesbrough sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Víctor Valdés? Barcelona Manchester United Sheffield United AC Milan

With this, the 55-year-old was relieved of his duties and after a long managerial recruitment process, former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick was given the opportunity to take the Teesside outfit forward.

Performing well under the ex-England international so far, they have won 10 points from 15 and were unlucky not to claim more, losing against Preston North End via a stoppage-time goal from Jordan Storey and dominating during their 1-1 draw against Bristol City.

Currently sitting in 14th, still an underwhelming position considering their ambitions, Norwich boss Smith believes they look like a good team regardless.

He said: “I don’t know where they’ll finish this season, but when I say that about their false position I mean in terms of their stats.

“They don’t concede many big chances, but they haven’t taking their big chances. With the players they have, and from what I’ve seen, they look a good team.”

The Verdict:

Boro do look like a real force and so they should considering some of the assets they have at their disposal.

They did well to bring in Zack Steffen and it’s promising to hear that they are looking to bring him in on a permanent basis after making a real improvement, with the shot-stopper potentially benefitting from the arrival of Carrick.

In central defence, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Darragh Lenihan and Matt Clarke should be able to push each other to maximise performance levels and ensure they remain solid at the back, although they may want to look at their full-back area in January because more depth may be needed there.

In the middle of the park, Hayden Hackney has established himself as a crucial first-teamer and with the likes of Jonny Howson and Matt Crooks for company, you feel the youngster will only continue to thrive with Isaiah Jones able to be a threat out wide.

Up top, they have no shortage of options and the re-emergence of Chuba Akpom means they may not need to focus on their forward department during the January window.

That could allow Carrick to focus on other areas.