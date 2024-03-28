Highlights Clubs are battling to avoid Championship relegation with Rotherham's position seemingly secure 100%.

Plymouth, Blackburn, and Stoke are predicted to survive despite close calls with possible relegation.

Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday may face relegation heartbreak, with a 57.6% chance for the Owls.

The Net World Sports Predictor has revealed the likeliest outcome of the Championship relegation battle.

There are a number of clubs fighting for their survival in the second division with eight games still to play.

As many as eight teams are still at risk of slipping into the bottom three, with Rotherham United’s position in 24th seemingly secure.

Two more sides must join the Millers in suffering the drop to League One for next season.

Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Stoke City, QPR and Birmingham City all currently sit outside the bottom three, but are still in danger of relegation.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town currently occupy the final two spots, in 23rd and 22nd respectively.

Net World Sports have run a simulation of 10,000 versions of the end of the campaign and have produced an average of the likeliest outcome…

Super computer predicts Championship relegation survivors

Managers across the Championship are under pressure to get the results needed to keep their teams in the division.

Most notably, Ian Foster and Steven Schumacher at Plymouth and Stoke are perhaps under the most stress to succeed, with both of their positions potentially under threat if their clubs suffer the drop.

However, this supercomputer has predicted that both clubs will remain in the Championship for another year.

Rotherham have been given a 100 per cent chance of relegation, despite not mathematically being gone just yet.

But it will be much closer for the final two spots.

Swansea City in 15th are the furthest down the table with a zero percent chance of relegation, with Millwall only having a 4.8 percent likelihood of going down.

Meanwhile, Plymouth, Blackburn and Stoke have a 15, 16.8 and 19.2 percent of suffering relegation, respectively, with the trio predicted to all survive by one point.

QPR and Birmingham have been given a 22 and 30.5 percent chance of finishing in the bottom three, with the pair both set to survive due to a superior goal difference.

Relegation heartbreak for Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday

This leaves Huddersfield and Sheffield Wednesday sitting in the remaining relegation places come the end of the regular season.

The super computer has predicted that the Owls will miss out by two points, while just two goals will keep the Terriers in the bottom three.

Wednesday have been given a 57.6 percent chance of relegation, with their Yorkshire rivals being given a 34 percent likelihood of going down.

But there are still eight games remaining for these teams to change their odds, and the only thing that’s truly clear from this table is just how close everything will be.

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a huge 6-0 loss to Ipswich Town prior to the March international break, which significantly dented their goal difference compared to rivals, but their form in the weeks beforehand was quite positive.

Andre Breitenreiter has won just one of his first six games in charge of Huddersfield, so will need to turn things around soon in order for his side to avoid the drop to League One.