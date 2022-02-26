Championship based Chelsea loanee attracting Leicester City interest

Leicester City are interested in signing Huddersfield’s on-loan Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, a report from The Daily Mirror has claimed.

Colwill joined the Terriers on a temporary basis until the end of the season back in the summer transfer window, and has impressed during his time at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 19-year-old has made 21 appearances in total for Huddersfield, helping Carlos Corberan’s side to mount an unexpected but so far unrelenting push for promotion from the Championship.

Are these 19 Huddersfield Town facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Levi Colwill is on loan from Chelsea Genuine Fake

That has led to the teenager attracting attention from elsewhere, with this latest update claiming that Leicester are now taking an interest in Colwill.

It is thought that the Foxes have watched Colwill regularly this season, and missed out on a deal for the centre back in January, when he ultimately remained at Huddersfield.

Leicester are apparently planning a fresh move for the centre back in the summer, as Brendan Rodgers looks to address his side’s defensive issues from this season, and could offer him a quicker route to regular Premier League football than Chelsea.

There are still three-and-a-half years remaining on Colwill’s contract with Chelsea, securing his future at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2024/25 season.

It has previously been reported that West Ham are also taking an interest in the centre back, following those recent efforts from the centre back.

The Verdict

This does seem as though it could be a rather good signing for Leicester City.

Colwill has been outstanding for Huddersfield this season in helping the Terriers to mount a promotion push that not many saw coming.

As a result, you do feel that the next step up for Colwill is to make the move to the Premier League, and Leicester are a team who could certainly benefit from the addition of the teenager, given how below par they have been defensively this season.

Beating out sides such as West Ham to complete this signing from Chelsea would also be something of a coup for the Foxes, so this does seem to be one worth pursuing for Leicester.