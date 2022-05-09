Championship April POTM nominees revealed: Huddersfield, Millwall, Bristol City, Fulham, Swansea & Nottingham Forest players feature

The vote for the FLW Fans’ Championship Player of the Month award for April is now open, with six of the standout performers in the second tier on the shortlist.

You have until 9am tomorrow morning to cast your vote and the winner will be announced at 10.30am.

The six-strong shortlist is as follows: Huddersfield Town’s Harry Toffolo, Millwall’s Murray Wallace, Bristol City’s Andi Weimann, Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, Swansea City’s Joel Piroe, and Nottingham Forest’s Sam Surridge.

All six are deserving of their place on the list but if you need some help deciding how to cast your vote, we’ve got just the thing for you.

Ned Holmes was joined by FLW colleague Adam Jones earlier to discuss the nominees and outline why they made the shortlist.

