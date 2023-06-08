Huddersfield Town defender Loick Ayina is attracting interest from Scotland for another potential loan move.

The Terriers centre-back spent the second half of the last campaign out on loan with Scottish side Dundee United.

The 20-year-old featured 12 times as the team suffered relegation to the Scottish Championship.

Who is interested in signing Loick Ayina?

According to the Mirror (08/06, 11:34), the Frenchman is attracting interest north of the border with another loan move seen as a distinct possibility.

There are also a number of unnamed Championship sides monitoring his situation ahead of the new season.

The defender earned a positive reputation with his performances in the Scottish Premiership, despite being unable to help the club avoid the drop.

Ayina has yet to make his breakthrough at the John Smith stadium having yet to make his league debut for the Terriers.

It is unclear whether Neil Warnock has any plans for the youngster for his first team squad for next year.

A loan move could help guarantee him more regular game time in order to aid his development.

Who will be Huddersfield Town manager next season?

It has been reported that Warnock will remain as manager going into the next campaign, having helped steer the club clear of relegation in 2022-23.

The 74-year-old came out of retirement in February with the objective of avoiding the bottom three, leading the team to 18th in the Championship table.

Plans will be getting underway to build a side that can be more competitive next season, with an ownership change expected to be confirmed soon.

Kevin Nagle is set to take over the club from Dean Hoyle, with approval set to be confirmed potentially as early as this week.

It remains to be seen whether Ayina will play a role as part of those first team plans or not.

Would Loick Ayina benefit from another loan move next season?

The defender earned a positive reputation for his performances in the Premiership so could be worth taking a look at in pre-season to determine if he is ready for the Championship.

Otherwise a loan move away from Huddersfield makes the most sense.

The defender needs to be getting game time in order to gain great experience and develop his play.

A decision likely won’t be made until pre-season, and Warnock should absolutely use that time to make a clear assessment on Ayina’s readiness to compete in the first team squad.