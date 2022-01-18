Championship and League One interest ramps up for 27-year-old Crewe Alexandra star

It looks like Mikael Mandron could be headed for pastures new this month, with Football Insider reporting that the player could have one eye elsewhere after turning down a new deal with Crewe.

The 27-year-old has excelled in a side that has struggled so far this season and has managed six goals and one assist for the side in League One so far this campaign. It hasn’t been enough to get the team away from the drop zone but it has certainly been enough to catch the eye of suitors elsewhere.

There is, according to Football Insider, plenty of interest in taking the forward on a deal this month. Whilst the teams themselves are unnamed, they hail from both the second and third-tiers of English football.

A move to a side higher up in League One would certainly appeal to the player, especially if they were a side fighting for promotion and could offer regular gametime. Likewise, a move up to the Championship would certainly be tempting, as it would give the striker a chance to test himself at a better level.

Crewe though have been determined to keep one of their best assets and put new terms on the table to try and keep Mandron at the club. Those terms have been snubbed though according to this report and it now means that interest will ramp up even more for his signature.

With the player unwilling to commit his future to the League One outfit, it will no doubt lead to much more of a scramble to try and secure his long-term future. Where it lies is unclear currently but it certainly doesn’t seem like it will be with Crewe.

The Verdict

Mikael Mandron is in, arguably, the prime of his career right now so this could be a career move for him. The Championship would appeal to him in that respect, as you wouldn’t be too sure he could ever get the chance to test himself in the second tier again.

If a deal to a side a league higher would mean less gametime though, then he would certainly have to weigh it up. A more sensible move might be for the 27-year-old to stay in the same division but get a similar amount of action at a side faring much better this campaign.

As for Crewe, they’ll be gutted that they haven’t been able to seemingly hold onto one of their most prized players. Mandron has been a consistent goal contributor for them and while they’re in a relegation battle, it would be a huge blow to lose him.

There’s every chance that it is a possibility now though – and they may have to start looking for potential replacements.