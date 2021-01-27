Championship and League One clubs awaiting Stoke City transfer decision

Championship and League One clubs are keen to take Stoke City’s Josh Tymon on loan before the end of the January transfer window, according to the Stoke Sentinel.

The 21-year-old has been a useful option for Michael O’Neill this term, filling on the left and in midfield, but has featured just twice since the start of 2021.

The return of injured players appears to have pushed him to the fringes of the squad and it seems that there are a number of EFL clubs keen to capitalise.

The Stoke Sentinel has reported that teams in the Championship and League One are on alert to see if O’Neill can be persuaded to send the player out on loan.

The Northern Irish coach has been unwilling to sanction a deal previously but it is understood he could be allowed to leave before the deadline with the Potters keen to keep for his development not to stutter.

Tymon has been sent out on loan twice during his time with Stoke, joining MK Dons for the second half of the 2017/18 campaign and Portuguese side FC Famalicão for the first half of last season.

The Verdict

Tymon has been a really useful player to have in the squad for Stoke, which makes this a tough decision.

The fact that he’s confident and capable in both central midfield and on the left means he would be a good option to have for the end of the season but keeping him if he’s just going to sit on the bench would surely be a mistake.

It’s no surprise that there are clubs keen to snap him up on loan, it’ll be interesting to see if any manage it.