Champions League side to pursue transfer deal for Bournemouth man amid Leeds and West Ham speculation

AFC Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma is the ‘main target’ of La Liga outfit Villarreal this summer and they will continue to pursue his signature despite seeing an initial bid rejected, per SuperDeporte.

According to SkySports, a €15 million bid for the Dutchman was rejected this past week from the Europa League winners, and that fee is less than the £13.7 million that the Cherries paid Club Brugge for the forward in the summer of 2019.

Villarreal remain committed to trying to sign Danjuma, who scored 17 times for Bournemouth in the 2020-21 campaign, but they do not expect it to be an ‘easy operation’ due to the fee that the club are likely to want.

And they already have a back-up plan in mind should Bournemouth not budge, with Schalke’s Amine Harit being eyed up in Danjuma’s place.

24-year-old Danjuma has been linked with a host of Premier League sides this summer, including West Ham United and Everton, and he also commented on the possibility of a move to Leeds United weeks ago, despite no transfer speculation surrounding that particular destination.

The Verdict

Those comments about Leeds could suggest that Danjuma’s head is elsewhere despite being pictured in pre-season training with the Cherries.

He’s clearly a professional and will get on with the job at hand should Bournemouth knock back offers, however he surely has one eye on the Premier League or another big league and the fact that a UEFA Champions League club is bidding for him speaks volumes about his performances last season.

It took a while for Danjuma to settle in at the Cherries but he thrived in the Championship and he’s more-than ready to take the next step – let’s see if Villarreal can test the waters with an even bigger bid for the mercurial talent to try and test Bournemouth’s resolve.