Champions League outfit join Besiktas in transfer battle for Burnley player

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are hoping to sign Burnley striker Wout Weghorst this summer – and believe the lure of UEFA Champions League football could see them beat Besiktas to his services, according to En Son Haber – via Inside Futbol.

The Clarets are resigned to losing January purchase Weghorst this summer, with the 29-year-old making it clear whilst on international duty with the Netherlands that he does not want to play in the Championship.

Weghorst failed to live up to expectations following his arrival from Wolfsburg five months ago, scoring just twice as Burnley were relegated to the Championship for the 2022-23 season.

Whilst a move to Germany or another club in England is preferred, it is Besiktas who have emerged as the leading party with an offer on the table, with Turkish journalist Sercan Dikme reporting that a loan deal with the option to purchase next summer for €8 million has been agreed with the Lancashire outfit.

Dikme though revealed that Weghorst still needs to be convinced that Besiktas is the right move for him – and this is where Fenerbahce could potentially swoop.

Having finished second in the Turkish Super Lig this past season, Fenerbahce will enter Europe’s premier competition in the second qualifying round, potentially offering a more attractive destination, but a bid has not yet been placed.

The Verdict

It doesn’t appear that Turkey is Weghorst’s number one choice of destination for the 2022-23 campaign, but he may not end up having much of an option.

If the towering striker desperately wants to leave then he will have to consider all options, and on the face of it, Fenerbahce looks more of an attractive one than Besiktas.

Should Jorge Jesus’ side lose out in the Champions League qualifiers then they will have Europa League football to fall back on, which would be good for Weghorst’s aspirations.

Burnley will hope to claw back the transfer fee they paid for the Dutchman in January, but it’s more likely that an initial loan move will occur at this stage.