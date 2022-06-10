Champions League interest emerges in Burnley player

Eintracht Frankfurt are keen on signing Burnley’s Wout Weghorst during the summer transfer window.

The striker only joined the Clarets in January but having failed to help keep the side in the Premier League an exit has seemed inevitable – with Weghorst confirming he expects to depart.

And, according to German media, as revealed by reporter Ronan Murphy, Frankfurt are monitoring the Dutch international.

Returning to the Bundesliga would surely appeal to the 29-year-old, particularly as the Eagles will be able to offer Champions League football after they beat Rangers in the Europa League final last month to book a place at Europe’s top table.

That would spell an end to Weghorst’s underwhelming spell at Turf Moor, with the former Wolfsburg man managing just two goals in 20 games for Burnley after he was signed to replace Chris Wood in the January window.

His sale would likely give the next manager, who is expected to be Vincent Kompany, funds to strengthen the squad elsewhere as Burnley look to bounce back at the first attempt.

The verdict

It’s pretty clear that Weghorst is going to be leaving Burnley, so it’s all about getting the biggest fee possible for the Clarets.

Frankfurt should be in a position to spend considering they’re benefiting from the money the Champions League will bring, so this is a deal that you would think is possible.

But, there is plenty of other interest in Weghorst, who will have done his prospects of a move no harm by doing well on international duty in the week.

