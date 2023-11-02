Highlights Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson praises midfielder Adam Wharton, saying he possesses Champions League quality in possession.

Wharton impressed against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, making several tackles, interceptions, and clearances, as well as showing composure on the ball.

Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, Brighton, Crystal Palace, and Everton, are reportedly interested in signing Wharton in the upcoming January transfer window.

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has said in-demand midfielder Adam Wharton has Champions League quality in possession after his impressive display against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

The 19-year-old, who has been linked with Crystal Palace, Everton, Newcastle United and others ahead of January, showed his quality against a midfield that included the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher in the 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea 0-2 Blackburn Rovers

It always looked like a tough ask for Rovers to get something away against Chelsea - particularly given Tomasson made six changes and went with a youthful XI in the midweek tie.

Goals from Benoît Badiashile and Raheem Sterling in each half secured a deserved victory for Mauricio Pochettino's side but there were plenty of positives to take for the visitors, who defended well and remained brave in possession throughout.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's high praise for Adam Wharton

Wharton was one of their standout performers. The defensive midfielder made four tackles, four interceptions, and two clearances as well as winning five of his seven defensive duels (Sofascore).

The teenager, who has only just returned from injury, was impressive in possession as well - having 71 touches and completing 43 passes (of 58 attempted), including seven long balls and one key pass.

Tomasson was quizzed about the midfielder's display after the game and reserved some high praise for him.

"Adam, on the ball, he has a Champions League level," he told FLW.

"I've been a Champions League player myself, I've coached in the Champions League so I know what you need.

"He's still young so he needs, of course, to develop the rest of his game. That could be defending but Adam played an excellent game."

The Rovers coach highlighted the importance of sticking to their attacking brand of football against Chelsea - with a view to cashing in on players in the future.

He said: "You saw how we can play football, a very clear way of playing football against a good Premier League side."

Tomasson added: "Every Premier League club wants good players who can play football, who can defend as well. Otherwise, there is no reason to buy my players."

Adam Wharton transfer latest

Wharton has been regularly linked with a move away from Ewood Park despite only establishing himself in Rovers' first team last term and January is no different, with a report in October suggesting that Premier League clubs are readying themselves for the winter window.

Adam Wharton at Blackburn Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 14 0 1 2022/23 22 2 2

The Sun claims that Newcastle will make a second bid for the 19-year-old, having failed to land him in the summer after reportedly failing to convince him it was the right time to make the move.

The Mags face competition from Brighton, Crystal Palace, and Everton, who are all expected to make bids of their own in January.

With a contract that runs until 2027 and off the back of Alex Scott's £25 million move from Bristol City to Bournemouth last summer, Wharton will not be cheap - particularly midway through the season.