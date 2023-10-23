Highlights Takeaway 1: West Brom is currently ninth in the Championship table, just two points away from the top six, making this match against struggling QPR an opportunity for them.

Takeaway 2: Carlos Corberan is likely to name a 3-4-3 formation for the match, with key players such as Alex Palmer, Cedric Kipre, and Kyle Bartley retaining their spots in the starting XI.

Takeaway 3: Tom Fellows and Brandon Thomas-Asante could be given starting opportunities in the attack due to their recent bright performances, while Jed Wallace may switch to a left-wing role.

West Brom will be looking to close the gap to the Championship play-off places on Tuesday night, when they host QPR at The Hawthorns.

It has been a mixed period for the Baggies recently, with just two wins and two defeats in their last eight games.

Even so, they are still ninth in the table, just two points adrift of the top six spots going into the midweek round of fixtures.

As a result, this match could be seen as something of an opportunity against a struggling QPR side, who sit 22nd in the Championship table, and have failed to win any of their last seven games, picking up just two points in that time.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the West Brom starting XI that head coach Carlos Corberan could name for that match - using the 3-4-3 formation they have employed for much of the campaign so far - right here.

Goalkeeper: Alex Palmer

Palmer has been West Brom's first choice option between the posts in the league so far this season, and he should retain that spot in the side here.

Centre Back: Cedric Kipre

Kipre is enjoying what already looks to be comfortably his best season in a West Brom shirt as he finally gets a run in the side, something that he ought to be set to extend against QPR.

Centre Back: Kyle Bartley

Bartley has been a reliable and important defensive presence again for West Brom this season, which should see him keep a spot in the backline for this one.

Centre Back: Conor Townsend

Townsend came off the bench to replace Erik Pieters on the hour-mark in the goalless draw with Plymouth at the weekend, something he could do from the start here to give the 35-year-old a break in a three-game week.

Right Wing-Back: Darnell Furlong

Furlong remains a regular and useful feature down the right for West Brom, where he remains their most established option, which ought to see him keep his place in the side against QPR.

Centre Midfield: Alex Mowatt

Following his loan spell with Middlesbrough, Mowatt has made himself an important presence since returning to West Brom in the summer, so should again get the nod from the start in this one.

Centre Midfield: Okay Yokuslu

While Nathaniel Chalobah may have started and done reasonably well against Plymouth, there may be questions about whether he can start back to back matches after limited game time this season, which could allow Yokuslu to return to the XI.

Left Wing-Back: Matt Phillips

While not his most natural position, Phillips has been a regular in this role on the left-hand side of the pitch during the current campaign, and has probably done enough to keep it as his own for Tuesday night's match.

Right-Wing: Tom Fellows

Fellows' appearances from the bench have been a bright point for West Brom in their last couple of games, leading to Corberan suggesting the 20-year-old is now an option from the start for his side as well. He could therefore come in on the right of the attack against QPR, leading to Grady Diangana dropping to the bench.

Centre Forward: Brandon Thomas-Asante

With Daryl Dike and Josh Maja still out for the time being due to long-term injuries, Thomas-Asante remains the Baggies' most natural senior option available to lead the line in the centre forward role in this clash with the Hoops.

Left-Wing: Jed Wallace

If Fellows is to come in on the right as mentioned above, that could see captain Jed Wallace switch to a role on the left of West Brom's attack for this clash with QPR, a position where he is still more than capable of making a positive impact from.