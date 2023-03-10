Chalobah misses out, 4-2-3-1: The West Brom XI that Corberan should field v Huddersfield

After a disappointing defeat away at Hull City last Friday, West Brom returned to winning ways with a midweek victory over Wigan Athletic.

It wasn’t the most convincing of scorelines, with Daryl Dike’s 27th minute strike the difference between the two sides on the night.

Nevertheless, it was a crucial three points as the club look to chase down a play-off place.

Indeed, heading into this weekend against another Championship struggler, Huddersfield, the Baggies sit 9th in the league standings and will certainly be targeting all three points.

Neil Warnock will have a plan in place to prevent that from happening, though, and so Carlos Corberan’s team selection for the match could be crucial.

With that in mind, below, we’ve mocked up an XI we think the Baggies boss should go for.

In our XI, there is not too much of a change from the side that beat Wigan in midweek.

In goal, young shot-stopper Josh Griffiths keeps his place inbetween the sticks, with a back four ahead of him.

That back four is where we see the change, with Erik Pieters said to be a doubt due to an injury flare up.

In his place in the centre of defence comes Semi Ajayi, who partners regular Dara O’Shea.

At left and right full-back respectively line up Conor Townsend and Darnell Furlong.

In midfield, Okay Yokuslu sits in a double pivot with Jason Molumby, meaning that January arrival Nathaniel Chalobah misses out once again.

The attacking players almost pick themselves when you get into the final third.

In the centre of the attack John Swift occupies the number 10 role, with Marc Albrighton on the left and Jed Wallace wide right, as has been the case in recent weeks.

Leading the line in our XI is Daryl Dike after netting the winner over Wigan in midweek.