Chairman responds to player transfer request amid Celtic, Rangers and Nottingham Forest transfer links

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has slammed Siriki Dembele’s agent after the winger handed in a transfer request, and insisted every player in League One is for sale.

Reporter Tom Barclay revealed earlier today that Dembele had asked to leave Posh following interest from multiple clubs, including Celtic, Rangers and Nottingham Forest.

And not long after that news broke, MacAnthony took to his Instagram page to confirm the story, and he didn’t seem too pleased at how the transfer request landed on him.

MacAnthony revealed that Dembele submitted the request yesterday morning, which came as as a surprise to the chairman himself, and is firmly blaming the player’s representative for ‘playing games’ with the 24-year-old attacker.

Whilst not going as far as to saying whether he’s accepted or rejected the request, MacAnthony has said that Peterborough must get on with it despite Dembele’s plea to leave London Road.

He also stated that unless the offer is right for Peterborough, Dembele or any other Posh player will not be leaving, and until that happens the five-goal man must get his head down and play – and then ended his clip by telling Dembele’s agent where to go!

The goals have dried up for Posh’s number 10, having not bagged since a Halloween hat-trick against Shrewsbury which was nine games ago.

It may be a case of speculation getting to a players head which causes a downturn in performances, but MacAnthony will be hoping Dembele can get back to his best and start putting the ball in the onion bag again whilst he’s still at the club.

The Verdict

Unless an offer in the multiple millions arrives in-front of MacAnthony, we can assume that Dembele will remain a Posh player beyond January.

There’s an endless list of clubs that have been linked with Dembele’s signature, from Premier League Newcastle United, to both the blue and green halves of Glasgow.

MacAnthony has always been honest and up-front about all things football and especially his transfer dealings, and if we’ve learnt anything about him over the years it’s that he absolutely hates agents.

He will be hoping that Dembele’s representative doesn’t get his own way, but the financial stability of Posh in the COVID-19 era may rest on striking a big-money deal for the pint-sized attacker.