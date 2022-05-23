Chairman of Argentinian club speaks out on transfer speculation regarding Sheffield Wednesday player

Club Atlético Talleres chairman Andres Fassi has confirmed that the Argentinian outfit want to bring Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass to the club, and has revealed that talks are underway with the 28-year-old.

The Sheffield Star reported on Friday evening that Talleres were lodging a somewhat surprise interest in Windass, who saw his 2021-22 League One campaign blighted by injury, featuring just 11 times and scoring four goals.

The sudden transfer interest may be explained by the fact that the Talleres manager is Pedro Caixinha, who coached Windass during their time at Scottish giants Rangers, featuring in 16 Premiership matches under the Portuguese manager.

At the time of the initial report, Talleres were believed to be readying an offer for Windass, although the latest update is that whilst Wednesday have not yet received an offer from South America, initial contact has been made to signal the interest of the outfit that currently sit 12th out of 14 teams in Group A of the Argentine Primera Division.

And at the very least, Talleres’ interest in a deal has now been confirmed, with Fassi telling radio show ¿Cómo te va?, per The Star: “We are in talks with an English player, who Pedro already had in Europe as a player, wants to come and live the experience of Argentine soccer.

“It is part of the negotiations that we will do in Buenos Aires. The footballer is Josh Windass.” The Verdict Josh Windass to a South American club probably wasn’t a rumour that anyone expected to crop up this summer, but it does make slight sense with the link to Caixinha. Even still though, Argentinian football is a completely different environment to the English game and it would perhaps be a complete culture shock to Windass should the move go through. At 28 years old though and with one year left on his deal at Hillsborough, now may be the right time for Windass to try something new. Sheffield Wednesday will likely get a decent fee for him and considering Windass was not fit much at all last season, it’s perhaps best for all parties if he moves on.