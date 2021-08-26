Chairman issues message on Siriki Dembele plan should ‘Fulham for instance’ come calling

Siriki Dembele has attracted plenty of Championship interest this summer, as well as catching the eye north of the border too.

The 24-year-old first turned heads when he submitted a transfer request in January of this year, however, he stayed with Posh, playing an integral role in the club’s eventual promotion.

Dembele netted 11 times and provided a further 12 assists last time out, and has since started to answer questions about whether he could do it in the Championship, by scoring twice in three games for Darren Ferguson’s side.

The Ivorian-born attacker started his youth career in Scotland with Dundee United, before joining the Nike Football Academy.

After a year with the academy, Dembele joined Grimsby Town, scoring four goals in 36 appearances for The Mariners.

The young forward then joined Peterborough in 2018, going on to feature over 100 times for the newly-promoted Championship club.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthonty spoke about the 24-year-old’s current situation on his podcast, the Hard Truth Podcast, and said: “We also have a plan in place in case Fulham, for instance, come in with a substantial offer for Siriki Dembele. It would have to be seriously substantial because he’s shown he can rip up the Championship already, but if it happens we have to react to it.”

The verdict

Dembele has proved to be quite an exciting player in the Championship and certainly has the ability to ply his trade at the top end of the division.

It remains to be seen if any late or additional interest comes in for the 24-year-old, and it would be a big blow for Peterborough and their chances of staying up if he does depart.

Posh have made a steady start to the Championship, and sit in 17th place after four second-tier games thus far.

This latest update indicates that it will take a very large fee to even tempt Peterborough into selling, especially when there is such little time left in the transfer window.

