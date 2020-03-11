Manager compares Peterborough striker to Middlesbrough star and Newcastle ace

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson sees striker Ivan Toney going on to become as successful as the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Dwight Gayle, Aaron McLean and Craig Mackail-Smith, with the Posh boss speaking highly of the 23-year-old.

The former Newcastle United striker has been in scintillating form for the Posh this term, notching up an impressive tally of 26 goals in 38 games across all competitions, thus making him one of the hottest properties in the Football League.

With the London Road club currently sitting firmly in the play-off picture at present, Ferguson is sure to be putting a lot of his faith in his in-demand forward over the next few weeks as they seek to make a return to the Championship for the first time since 2013.

Speaking to Peterborough Today, Ferguson was quick to compare his striking star to the former frontmen that he has had the pleasure of managing at the club over the years:

“Ivan is a different to all the other top strikers I have managed because he can play well as a target man.

“I would put him right up there with the likes of Aaron, Britt and Dwight as the best strikers I’ve managed and only time will tell whether or not he enjoys careers as good as those. He certainly has a chance.

“Ivan is still young. He will improve further and I am just delighted we have him here as he is undoubtedly the best all-round player in League One.”

In terms of the club’s all time top scorers to date, Toney is currently sitting in fifth on 49 in 96 games, thus putting him some way off the likes of Mackail-Smith and McLean who make up the top two.

The Verdict

This is high praise indeed from the Peterborough United manager as he seeks to guide his side back to the Championship this season, with Toney having been the main focal point of everything they’ve achieved this season.

One of the main things that is also bound to be playing on Ferguson’s mind is the fact that the club could well lose the player this summer, with several clubs still said to be interested in acquiring his services after his sparkling showings this term for the Posh.

Meanwhile, Toney is sure to have his sights well set on the weekend, with the Posh set to travel to rock bottom Bolton in a game in which they will be confident of plundering maximum points from to aid their promotion push.