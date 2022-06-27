Chairman clears up situation involving Peterborough and potential Coventry City deal

Peterborough haven’t lodged a bid for Todd Kane at Coventry according to the club’s chairman Darragh MacAnthony via his Twitter account.

Posh have been relegated back down to League One and will be hoping to bounce back up at the first attempt. That will mean some signings this summer, as they look to refresh and re-strengthen their side.

One name that seemingly won’t be on the way in though is Todd Kane. The club’s chairman has been quick to rubbish a Twitter report that suggested the side had entered the race to sign the 28-year-old by simply putting ‘Denied’ in response to the rumour.

Kane was used fairly often for his current club Coventry last season but was not a first-team regular. He managed a total of 29 league outings with one goal and four assists along the way. With only 23 starts though, he had to make do with plenty of time as a rotation option and on the bench too.

That could suggest he might be available in a deal this summer, but Peterborough won’t be one of the teams preparing a move for the player it appears.

Having spent the last four campaigns in the Championship – with Hull, QPR and now the Sky Blues – it doesn’t seem likely then that he will be dropping down to the third tier and he certainly won’t be doing it with Posh. Instead, Peterborough must have other targets in mind over the 28-year-old and will be looking elsewhere for potential summer transfer window signings.

The Verdict

Todd Kane wouldn’t be a bad signing by any means for Peterborough if they were actually interested in him considering his experience and age.

At 28-years-old and with 178 games of Championship experience behind him, he certainly looks as though he would adapt to League One with ease and be a solid option. In fact, it might even get more out of the player in some of the peak years of his career if he was to make the drop down.

Kane though won’t be doing that with Peterborough – and whilst that is a shame for the club and their supporters who may have quite liked to see the player link up with Posh, there are plenty of other potential targets for the club to try and sign over the course of the summer window.

The player then looks like he will be staying with Coventry for the time being – which won’t bother him considering how well the Sky Blues did in the last campaign.