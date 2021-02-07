Chair? Dykes? – Can you name which QPR player scored each these 15 goals this season?

Queens Park Rangers boosted their scoring power in the summer with the additions of Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne to their ranks, hoping that they would get the goals to fire them into the Premier League once again.

The first-half of the Championship season hasn’t exactly worked out like that, so a fan favourite has returned to West London in the form of Charlie Austin, who has always been prolific in the Championship.

QPR aren’t exactly the most free-scoring team, but what do you know about the scorers in their matches this season?

Take our quiz to see if you can separate the Ilias Chair strikes from the Macauley Bonne efforts and see how much you really know about the Hoops of 2020/21!

1 of 15 Who scored QPR's first goal in their home win over Nottingham Forest? Lyndon Dykes Ilias Chair Bright Osayi-Samuel Tom Carroll