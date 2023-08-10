Leicester City look set to add Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei to their ranks after agreeing a deal with the Premier League club.

Leicester dropped back into the Championship with a very strong squad for this level.

They have lost some key players over the past few months but have acted swiftly in the market, backing new manager Enzo Maresca.

The Italian has seen six new players come through the door as the club adjusts to Championship football.

The Foxes started off their campaign with a dramatic win over Coventry City at the King Power Stadium, and then they eased past Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup last night with a 2-0 win, thanks to goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfried Ndidi.

Now, heading into their next game, a trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday, the Foxes’ squad may be about to get a little stronger as they close in on the signing of Casadei from Chelsea.

Who is Cesare Casadei?

Chelsea signed Casadei from Serie A side Inter Milan back in 2022 for a deal said to be worth £12.6 million.

While he performed well in the club’s under-21s, Casadei was sent out on loan in January of this year, joining Reading FC.

The young midfielder played 15 times for the Royals in the Championship, and even though the club was relegated to League One, Casadei impressed in the middle of the park.

Casadei then went on to help Italy’s under-20s reach the final of the World Cup - winning both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball - before returning to Chelsea and impressing in pre-season.

The midfielder did catch the eye, but it was decided by the Premier League team that he was best going out on loan again, and looks set to join Leicester.

Leicester City set to sign Cesare Casadei

According to Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Leicester are now closing in on the signing of the young Chelsea midfielder.

He tweeted on Wednesday morning: “Understand Leicester City are closing in on Cesare Casadei loan deal — almost agreed with Chelsea.

“The agreement is at final stages despite interest also from Genoa. Maresca key to make it happen as Leicester hope to get it sealed very soon.”

Romano then later added that an agreement was reached between Leicester and Chelsea that will see them sign the 20-year-old on loan for the 2023/24 Championship season.

The player is set to undergo his medical at the club this week now that a deal is in place.

Enzo Maresca’s impact on Leicester City signing Cesare Casadei

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea believe Maresca being his manager for a season will help Casadei develop in the best way.

The new Foxes boss is one of Pep Guardiola's disciples and looks set to play an expansive, attack-minded style that should suit the Italian midfielder.

Leicester have already added Harry Winks to their midfield, but given that they have lost a couple of players in that area of the pitch, it isn’t a surprise that they are keen to add another one, and it will be a young, up-and-coming player to their ranks as well.