This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United have had a lot of constants in the last two seasons within their squad as they seek a return to the Premier League, with one of them being in-between the sticks in the form of Wes Foderingham.

Foderingham arrived at Bramall Lane in the summer of 2020 after his contract at Rangers expired, but he had to spend his debut season on the bench in the Premier League behind Aaron Ramsdale as he featured in just one EFL Cup match throughout the campaign.

Since Paul Heckingbottom was appointed to replace Slavisa Jokanovic in the dugout though in November 2021, Foderingham has had the starters jersey and kept it ever since, with Adam Davies unable to displace him.

Foderingham had only played in League One and Two before his move to Rangers, meaning his Sheffield United league debut in 2021 was his first ever Championship appearance at the age of 30 - now a 32-year-old there could be a chance that the Blades look to upgrade on him with someone younger this summer depending on which division they are plying their trade in.

United looked to the loan market in 2019 to sign Dean Henderson from Man United and he ended up staying for two seasons and theoretically that could happen again, but FLW's Blades fan pundit Owain Wyse believes that there are bigger priorities in the transfer market than a new goalkeeper and thinks Foderingham is doing a fine job.

"I don't think upgrading Wes would be the top priority for me," Owain told Football League World.

"He's a solid goalkeeper, he doesn't make too many mistakes but he's not exactly spectacular.

"He's a good 'keeper, solid, dependable but I don't think his distribution is excellent.

"It certainly wouldn't be my top priority but I think there is certainly an upgrade out there for Wes."

The Verdict

Foderingham you'd have to say is solid but unspectacular - he has done a job for United but you do feel as though they could improve if they got the chance.

They brought Dean Henderson to the club in 2019 and he was a major part of their promotion-winning side that season under Chris Wilder, so perhaps that is a route they need to go down this summer.

We're assuming though at this time that Foderingham will still be at the club for the 2023-24 season - his contract expires this summer and there has been no new deal agreed at this time and nothing is likely to be sorted until Dozy Mmobuosi's takeover of the club either is approved or falls through.

There is perhaps more pressing positions to strengthen for next season depending on whether the club are in the Premier League or the Championship, but there would be no harm in bringing in some fresh competition for Foderingham if he stays.