‘Certainly worth a look’ – Preston North End eyeing transfer move for midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan according to Football Insider.

The Lancashire-based side are rivalling Millwall to a potential agreement with the League One midfielder, with the Lions holding a long-term interest in the midfielder.

Brannagan’s future with Oxford United is reportedly dependent on whether they’re to win promotion into the Championship this season or not.

The U’s are currently sat seventh in the League One table, and will be hoping they can force themselves into the play-off positions in the near future, with just two matches remaining in their 2020/21 season.

A move to Preston could tempt Brannagan in the summer, with Frankie McAvoy’s side currently sat 14th in the Championship table.

But would Brannagan be a good addition to the Preston North End team next season?

We discuss…

Ned Holmes:

Preston are set to lose Jayson Molumby in the summer, with the 21-year-old returning to Brighton at the end of his current contract, and Cameron Brannagan could be a good replacement.

An all-action midfielder that has earned a chance to prove his quality in the Championship over his past few seasons with Oxford, Brannagan to Preston is certainly a move that I could see happening.

Partnering the 24-year-old with Ben Whiteman could prove a smart move and give a the Lilywhites a strong core moving forward.

He’s got technical ability but he’s also got the sort of tenacity that should make him a popular figure among the Deepdale faithful.

Jordan Rushworth:

This would be an excellent signing for Preston this summer and is one they should definitely work hard to try and make happen, with other clubs also interested in Brannagan.

The midfielder has proven himself to be a class above League One in the last two seasons and the time is right for him to now test himself in the second tier you feel. He would be guaranteed to have a major role in the Preston side if he moves to Deepdale.

Brannagan would be a signing that would show a lot of intent for the hopes Preston have of challenging for promotion next term. He is a player that has a lot of ability to influence the game with his technical quality on the ball.

You could see him excel in the Championship if he finds the right team to slot into, and Preston seems like a potentially good fit for him.

Does Deepdale have a higher or lower capacity than these grounds?

1 of 18 1. Ashton Gate (Bristol City) Higher Lower

George Dagless:

Potentially.

I think Preston might be wise to look at League One for top signings, having done so with the likes of Ben Whiteman recently.

North End obviously don’t have the biggest budget in the Championship but they have a decent squad there that just needs a few tweaks and new faces after a fair few changes this season.

Brannagan is a player I think is ready for a move to the Championship and I think a club like Preston would really be the ideal move for him.

He’ll have the chance to establish himself quickly there so it’s certainly worth a look.