‘Certainly ticks a lot of boxes’ – Sheffield United show interest in 39-year-old: The verdict

Championship club Sheffield United are interested in a move for former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero, as reported by The Sun on Sunday (page 61, August 29th).

The 39-year-old Argentine is a free agent after being released on the expiration of his contract at Stamford Bridge this summer – but has spent much of his last seven years in England as an understudy.

But after the departure of star shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal in a £30m deal last week, he would be likely to take over from Wes Foderingham and Michael Verrips as the Blades’ first-choice goalkeeper in their aim to climb their way up the table and get back to the Premier League.

The South Yorkshire side have only managed to bring in one arrival in Ben Davies so far this summer, although manager Jokanovic stated publicly that the board would need to bring in a replacement for former keeper Ramsdale if he left Bramall Lane.

Queens Park Rangers’ Seny Dieng and AS Roma’s Robin Olsen have both been linked with moves to Sheffield United in recent weeks – but Willy Caballero has now emerged as another option to pursue.

They are likely to have the funds to pull this deal off considering Ramsdale’s sale – but what do our writers make of this potential deal? We asked three members of our FLW team whether they thought he would be a good addition to the Blades and if they really need him.

Jordan Rushworth

Sheffield United are in real need of adding a goalkeeper to their squad ahead of the transfer window closing with them having allowed Aaron Ramsdale to leave the club for Arsenal in a big-money deal.

The Blades have tried both Michael Verrips and Wes Foderingham in goal in the Championship since Ramsdale’s departure from the club.

However, Verrips, in particular, endured a nightmare performance in their 4-0 defeat at West Brom.

That showed that the Blades have to do all they can to get a new keeper through the door before the end of the transfer window. Slavisa Jokanovic will be expecting the club’s hierarchy to back him and provide him the resources to bring in a new number one.

Willy Caballero is clearly a very experienced keeper and he has had spells with both Chelsea and Manchester City where he has helped them win multiple domestic trophies.

However, it has been a long while since he has been the number somewhere and therefore it would be a major ask for him to come straight into Sheffield United and play week in week out in the Championship.

Caballero is a very good shot-stopper and good with the ball at his feet, but there would be doubts over whether he is the right player to bring into a side in the Championship that will be facing a lot of set-pieces and direct balls into their box.

He would be better than their existing options and at this stage, they might have to take a punt here and hope it works out.

Chris Thorpe

This would be an addition that Sheffield United need to take them in the right direction after losing Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal.

Cabellero is experienced at both club and international level and would bring vital leadership skills to the dressing room.

He knows English football well from his time at both Manchester City and Chelsea and is capable of playing the ball out well with his feet.

They need a keeper who can become their number one immediately and he certainly ticks a lot of boxes for the Blades.

It would be a real coup if they can get this deal done.

Billy Mulley

There is certainly some logic to this potential move.

Aaron Ramsdale’s move to Arsenal has raised a lot of questions about the club’s future I regard to the goalkeeping department. Michael Verrips featured against West Brom during their 4-0 defeat, whilst the more experienced Wes Foderingham has started the last two.

It seems that 24-year-old Verrips is seen as the future at the club at present, but is not quite at the levels required as of yet. Bringing in a player Like Caballero would certainly help the younger shot-stopper, whilst also providing an immediate option as a starting keeper.

Sheffield United want to build from the back, starting from the man between the sticks – a role he has played at both Chelsea and Manchester City.

His arrival would not just provide instant competition, but will help Verrips develop into a top-level goalkeeper.