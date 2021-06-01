‘Certainly talks the talk’, ‘Massively overdue’ – Many Ipswich fans react as Mark Ashton makes first comments as CEO

Ipswich Town begin a sort-of new era today as their boardroom has been finalised with the arrival of Mark Ashton as the new chief executive officer.

Ashton had been a director at the likes of West Brom, Watford and Oxford United before landing the CEO role at Bristol City, and then spent over five years at the Robins.

He oversaw the redevelopment of Ashton Gate, a brand new state-of-the-art training facility and also brought in big money for the likes of Adam Webster, Bobby Reid and Jonathan Kodjia.

A new task awaits at Portman Road though with Ashton being headhunted by new ownership group Gamechanger 20, whose other football experience comes from across the Atlantic Ocean at USL side Phoenix Rising.

One of the leading men behind the takeover Brett Johnson convinced Ashton to swap the Championship for League One and he’s set to work closely with Paul Cook to overhaul the playing squad to create what they hope to be a promotion-winning team.

Ashton spoke to the press for the first time as Ipswich CEO today and there seems to be a lot of excitement from Tractor Boys fans from the enthusiasm he has already shown for the job.

Finally. A decision making, interested and passionate LEADER of the club. Massively overdue. Up the town. #itfc — Tom Crowhurst (@Tommo93) June 1, 2021

Another very positive interview, clear that for the first time in years the club have got football people running it. — Warren (Wozza) B 💙 (@wozzab) June 1, 2021

Been a Town fan over 50 years and I have not felt as excited as this for a long while.. — Andi Button (@button123456) June 1, 2021

Speaks very very well, as with the new owners we now have a hierarchy who communicate at a level everyone can relate to — Charlie Clarke (@hartleypubdog) June 1, 2021

liking what i hear, time to put words into actions i see brighter times ahead does seem everyones on the same page — Stephen Parry (@NW1Stephen) June 1, 2021

Brilliant interview, love that he has already moved here and showing he is an “all in” guy, also great about the community because it’s been lacking in many many ways.

Exciting times ahead I think! — Ian Ling (@Regularhero) June 1, 2021

It actually sounds as though this lot know what they’re doing. https://t.co/b8FQ9M4bON — Ben Prickett (@prickettboy3) June 1, 2021

Hands up whose excited with what’s happening and what’s coming 🙋🏻‍♀️#itfc 💙 https://t.co/OrfCAxLkrL — Victoria💙 (@Vicky4244) June 1, 2021

Brilliant interview, clubs in good hands. Love the passion #itfc https://t.co/70zAEjA5eA — Jamie Hirons (@JamieHirons96) June 1, 2021