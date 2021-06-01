Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Certainly talks the talk’, ‘Massively overdue’ – Many Ipswich fans react as Mark Ashton makes first comments as CEO

Published

4 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town begin a sort-of new era today as their boardroom has been finalised with the arrival of Mark Ashton as the new chief executive officer.

Ashton had been a director at the likes of West Brom, Watford and Oxford United before landing the CEO role at Bristol City, and then spent over five years at the Robins.

He oversaw the redevelopment of Ashton Gate, a brand new state-of-the-art training facility and also brought in big money for the likes of Adam Webster, Bobby Reid and Jonathan Kodjia.

A new task awaits at Portman Road though with Ashton being headhunted by new ownership group Gamechanger 20, whose other football experience comes from across the Atlantic Ocean at USL side Phoenix Rising.

One of the leading men behind the takeover Brett Johnson convinced Ashton to swap the Championship for League One and he’s set to work closely with Paul Cook to overhaul the playing squad to create what they hope to be a promotion-winning team.

Ashton spoke to the press for the first time as Ipswich CEO today and there seems to be a lot of excitement from Tractor Boys fans from the enthusiasm he has already shown for the job.


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

Article title: 'Certainly talks the talk', 'Massively overdue' – Many Ipswich fans react as Mark Ashton makes first comments as CEO

