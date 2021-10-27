Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Hull City

‘Certainly sounds promising’, ‘Really trying not to get my hopes up’ – Many Hull City fans react to latest takeover claims

Published

6 mins ago

on

The Allam Family’s reign as owners of Hull City could be set to end in the near future if reports from Turkey are to believed.

That is because Medyafaresi are reporting that businessman Acun Ilicali has agreed a deal with the Allam’s to take a controlling stake in the Tigers, in a deal which is thought to be for an initial £30 million.

In the event that Hull get promoted to the Premier League in the near future though, it is stated that an extra £20 million will head the way of the Allam’s from the Turk.

52-year-old Ilicali owns production companies in Turkey and across the world and in sports terms he had shares in Dutch Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard, but earlier this year left the club as he cited a desire to get involved in English football.

That could be happening in the very near future but there’s no confirmation of any movements in East Riding of Yorkshire – it is just the news from Ilicali’s home nation that is swirling.

The relationship between the Allam family and Hull fans has been toxic for a long time and they would very much welcome new ownership at the club – and from the reaction of fans on social media it’s a deal that they are desperate to get pushed through.


